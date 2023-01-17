FORMER national team Captain Enock Mwepu is recuperating well at the National Heart Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday due to a cardiac problem. Health Permanent Secretary Professor Lackson Kasonka said Mwepu will remain under observation until the doctors are satisfied with his condition. And Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu visited Mwepu yesterday alongside other government officials and FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala. Speaking after seeing the player, Nkandu said Mwepu had stabilised and was in a joyful mood when they visited him. “We found him in a high spirit and good mood compared to when he was brought in yesterday. He even confessed himself that he was better today and we want to see him out of the hospital,”…...



