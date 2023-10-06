CHESS Federation of Zambia (CFZ) president Leslie Chikuse says there is a need for the country to invest in chess research for Zambia to improve its performance on the continent. Chikuse commented on the performance of the Zambian players at the 2023 Moja Chess Extravaganza in Kimberley, South Africa, where he said the team performed relatively well. He said there was a need to re-examine training methods and the materials being used to match the modern demands of chess. “The performance was good. Our players performed relatively well but I think we need to get back to our team position. Zambia is known to be the powerhouse of chess in Africa. Unfortunately, we failed to win the championship. The Egyptian…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.