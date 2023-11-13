POWER Dynamos has handed Nkana a forgettable farewell from Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka following a 2-0 away victory in the first leg of this season’s Kitwe Derby. Nkana was playing its last home game in ‘exile’ following a three-month ban on Nkana Stadium, but the Wusakile giants failed to sign-off with a win at Woodlands. Andy Boyeli and Godfrey Ngwenya scored for Dynamos to silence their noisy neighbours and win the Kitwe bragging rights. Power Dynamos assistant coach Songwe Chalwe described the derby victory as sweet. “It’s a sweet victory. Kitwe is yellow, and we own it now. I think the red team now knows that Kitwe is yellow and belongs to us. It’s a good result, but it’s still…...



