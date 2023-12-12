FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the Chipolopolo will camp in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that swings into action in January. The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to be the 34th edition of the biennial African football tournament organised by CAF. Ivory Coast will be hosting the tournament for the second time since 1988, with the tournament kicking off from January 13 to February 11. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Congo, and Tanzania and will be domiciled in the coastal city of San Pedro. In his latest column, Kamanga said the FAZ prioritises preparations for all national teams as they prepare for international engagements. “It is such a good season for our…...



