CHIPOLOPOLO goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga says the experience gained playing at the 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON will remain a huge part of his playing career. And Mulenga says the team is disappointed to have let the nation down with a group-stage elimination. Speaking in an interview upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Saturday evening, Mulenga said the experience of playing at the AFCON would help him become a better shot-stopper. “It was a great pleasure to represent Mother Zambia at the AFCON. Not what we wanted but it’s football and such happens. For me, the experience gained playing at the Africa Cup will remain a huge part of me for a long time and I’m grateful for…...



