EX-CHIPOLOPOLO goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has attributed Zambia’s failure at this year’s Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament to a number of factors, including inexperience, lack of cohesion and inconsistencies in the starting lineups. Despite the Chipolopolo’s failure, Mweene says he was impressed by the performance of some youngsters, singling out goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga and midfielder Miguel Chaiwa. Addressing off-field issues, he advised players to desist from responding to fan criticism on social media, expressing disappointment at Kings Kangwa for engaging fans online. Speaking on ZNBC’s Radio 4 yesterday, Mweene explained Zambia’s shortfalls at the tournament. “For Zambia, we lacked experience, and the cohesion was not there. We had a lot of players who went to the tournament for the first…...



