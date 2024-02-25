Green Buffaloes have edged out Konkola Blades in a six-goal thriller at the Edwin Imboela Stadium. The army side came up triumphant 4-2 at home yesterday, with goals from George Ngoma, who scored a brace, Golden Mashata and Friday Samu. Ngoma got the game rolling from the onset, beating Konkola’s goal custodian in the second minute of the game. Konkola managed to come back into the game in the 18th minute when Kelly Kayembe leveled the scores, but Buffaloes were not done for the day. Ngoma restored Buffaloes’ lead five minutes later, ensuring that the soldiers went into the half time break with the advantage. Konkola started the second half with vigor, and were rewarded with a goal through Mushili...



