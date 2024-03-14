CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant has described Zimbabwe as a strong opponent ahead of the Four-Nations Tournament slated for Malawi next week. According to the released draws, Zambia will play Zimbabwe, while hosts Malawi will square off with Kenya. Winners in each match will face off in the finals while the losers will play a third-place playoff. The Four-Nations tournament will run from March 18-26 and will adopt the FIFA A format, allowing each team to play two games. In an interview with the media yesterday, Grant said playing Zimbabwe was a good test ahead of the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania. “Playing Zimbabwe will be a good test because they have a strong side. I saw the...



