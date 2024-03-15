ZAMBIAN chess players have had a bright start at the Africa Individual Chess Championships (AICC) taking place at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, Ghana. After being eliminated from the All-Africa Games, International Masters Chitumbo Mwali and Andrew Kayonde registered wins against Daniel Frempong Smart and Kwame Sekyere, respectively, both of Ghana in the Open Section. Mwali and Kayonde are ranked fifth and sixth respectively, among the 20 players with opening wins. By press time yesterday, IM Mwali had a tie against old foe, Candidate Master (CM) Donald Paiva of Mozambique, while Kayonde was set to face Armel De Gondo of Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, in the Ladies section, Women Fide Master (WFM) Constance Mbatha edged Gabon’s Diva Sara Pissama and...



