CHIPOLOPOLO and US Lecce midfielder Lameck Banda has been ruled out of the Four Nations tournament set for March 18 to 26 at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi. FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the development in an interview with the media yesterday. Mungala said Coach Avram Grant had replaced the injured speedy winger with Gamphani Lungu, who plays for SuperSport United in South Africa. He said Grant had replaced Banda, who limped out with an injury in the match against Florentina after sustaining a knee injury, with Lungu, who had initially not made the squad. Mungala said the association and the gaffer were attaching great importance to the assignment as it was the only window before the World...



