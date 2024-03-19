ZAMBIA’s top pool player Kelvin Nkandu has progressed to the next round of the ongoing Joy Heyball tournament in China. Nkandu has qualified for the next round after defeating Nguyen Hoang of China 7-3, having earlier lost 1-0 on penalties after his game ended in a 6-6 draw against Omid Veirani. In the first preliminary round, Nkandu had a 7-0 walkover win after his opponent pulled out. By press time yesterday, Nkandu was scheduled to face Romiel Morta for a spot in the top 32, to qualify for the main draw of the Heyball Grand Finale. Nkandu is the only Zambian left in the tournament after Chabota Hamoonga and Chileshe Mubanga were booted out. Zambia Pool Union (ZPU) General Secretary...



