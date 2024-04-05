PROFESSIONAL Insurance has invested K1,250,000 in support of the upcoming Kenneth Kaunda Day Marathon scheduled for April 28. The Kenneth Kaunda Day Marathon is an event aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Zambia’s First Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, who passed away on June 17, 2021, at the age of 97. Speaking during the cheque handover, Professional Insurance Managing Director Moses Siame said the corporation was honoured to be associated with the great icon and late Kenneth Kaunda. In the speech delivered on his behalf by Chief Operating Officer, Yvonne Majata, Siame said the significance of the sponsorship went beyond the monetary value. “I must extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Lusaka Fitness Squad for their dedication to promoting...



