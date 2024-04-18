POWER Dynamos has boosted its chances of catching second placed Zesco United after a 1-0 win away to Mutondo Stars yesterday. Fredrick Mulambia was the hero for Power, striking in the 57th minute to give his team three precious points. Power sits third on the league table with 48 points, while Zesco has 50. With Zesco going head to head with league leaders Red Arrows later today, Power will have a chance to challenge for second position if Zesco loses. In other games, Nkana recorded its ninth victory of the season by overcoming Konkola Blades with a 2-1 score line at home. The result will give Nkana hope of surviving relegation after creating a six point gap with 16th placed...



