I recently had a conversation with one of my uncles, aka “Uncle jesus”. It may seem that I was more focused on what the monetary gain could be from the decision I was about to make. My calculations were done, and the profit margins were already factored. He let me talk. I was busy trying to show him the statistics of how I would benefit financially. How the six digits would make sense. “My son”, he said, “most often than not, it’s not about the money.”

I am realising that there are a number of things I wish I knew before I retired. I may have known about them, but with time, they are being highlighted as I navigate this new life.

It is not about the money. While the focus in employment is about the money. Retirement requires you to focus on the things that matter most. Religion, family, relationships, and tradition I have always wondered how my grandmother, after years of being in retirement, is still able to handle bills and even contribute to family functions or issues. The old lady has plenty to eat and even shares it with her neighbours. You may wonder how she is able to manage to accommodate others in her house. I mean, I probably make more, yet I struggle to keep up, and she generally even has surplus to share. During my visit to the Copperbelt, she would even give me transport money to and from the university campus. The truth of the matter is that money is right behind religion, family relationships, and tradition. So, once you are in tandem with them, you will surely have the money to sustain you. Most of the people who have chased after money directly have ended up being greedy and jailed.

The capacity should be bigger than the salary mentality. I mean, if you have been caged into a world that survives on a salary, there is no other option but to break those chains. You have to build that capacity physically, spiritually, and mentally. At this stage, there are no salary advances, and you are not being paid leave days. You will have to either produce the said amount without any subsidy. Most people who reach retirement have not built their capacity extensively. The capacity of someone has nothing to do with their wage but what they really can handle financially.

Investment avenues are widespread. However, it is shocking that even the educated will work for 30 years and still not have consulted on what areas they can invest in. Most people wait until the last minute to even consider what they would like to invest in. It may seem that while in employment, individuals are asleep and only want to wake up to trial and error.

You are as powerful as your network. My theory is that if your network has no one who works for or has worked for an institution whose name starts with “Zambia,” then change the gang. Otherwise, you will only be surrounded by burdens. It is not healthy for you. If you can, never allow your children to attend a school that does not have proper networks. They will come and struggle to navigate themselves through the corporate corridors. Believe me, it is not always about the six points or the degrees. A proper network sets you up for success. The papers obtained are just catalysts. Even your offspring will need to be taught to embrace one of their own, only to step out in very exceptional circumstances. There is a reason why even wild animals only move with their kind. Most of the big, successful projects were done through networking. To some extent, no wonder the wealthy have a percentage in the decision-making for their offspring, even to the extent of arranged marriages. “One of you own, less trouble.”

Let life lead, because without it, all is in vain. Make sure that all ambitions or aims are targeted at making life thrive. You do not need to be careless. “Sunga umukoshi ubulungu tabwa yafya.” At the end of it all, whether you succeed or not, what is the point if you cannot live long enough to enjoy the sweetness of your sweat?” As humans, we tend to love complications more than simplicity. Life is simple in that you only have to breathe to feed into it. Just because the conscious seems to be asleep as you breathe in and out does not mean that what you are achieving is more complex and vital than life. You have to honour life because you are not in control of the source.

The author is a retired officer of the Zambia Airforce and an Advocate. He can be reached via email: [email protected] or Whatsapp: +260 97 9165574