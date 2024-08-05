Introduction

Zambia’s continued dependence on hydroelectricity and wood-fuel energy sources poses a serious energy security risk. The impact of climate change has negatively affected hydro power generation and resulted in unprecedented load shading. It is against this background that the energy hungry Zambia, needs to devise strategies that will provide the nation with a stable energy mix beyond these two major traditional sources. Among the measures undertaken by Government to unlock investment in power generation include the opening up of ZESCO transmission lines to independent power producers (IPPs). Furthermore, ZESCO has introduced what it terms cost reflective tariffs. Part 1 of this discussion reviews the current energy mix and its associated challenges in meeting current demand.

What are the current energy mix and challenges?

Recent data indicate that the national installed electricity capacity from various sources (ERB statistical Bulletin, 2022) is distributed as follows – Hydropower: 81.5%; Coal: 10.0%; Heavy Fuel Oil: 3.3%; Solar: 2.7%; Diesel: 2.6%.

Quite clearly, hydroelectricity remains the dominant source of energy. This is followed by coal at 10%. As part of the discussion on Zambia’s current energy mix, the contribution of charcoal/fuel wood and other sources, is important. It is therefore important to consider what the major issues behind current energy supply constraints are as well as which energy sources Zambia should focus on in securing sustainable energy supply in the short and long term. Below, the current energy mix in Zambia is briefly highlighted.

Hydropower: Its availability is limited by the available water courses in the country. Current trends indicate that future growth prospects for hydro power investments will be limited by the impacts of climate change. Past prolonged hydropower low investments have largely been attributed to non-cost reflective tariffs and ZESCO’s monopoly in power distribution networks.

Wood fuel: Charcoal is extensively used by many households as it is a relatively cheaper source of energy compared to hydro power. In Zambia, it constitutes between 76% and 90% of household energy needs (Dlamini c, Moombe B, Syammpungani S, Samboko P, 2016). A recent report by CIFOR estimates that up to 90 percent of Zambia’s population depends on wood – fuel (forestnews.cifor.org, 2020). This has resulted in extensive deforestation of between 79,000 to 150,000 hectares of forests per year (ILUA II, 2016).

Coal: There are currently two coal mining companies in Zambia. Coal reserves at Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) stand at a proven 165 million tonnes with many other unquantified resources within the coal basin of Southern Province. MCL is the largest coal mining company and independent power producer in Zambia with an annual production of about 650,000 tonnes. Collum Mine Coal Mine has an annual production of about 150,000 tonnes (Search Global Energy Monitor, 2024. Despite the presence of huge coal resources, local consumption is very limited. MCL’s coal fired plant is currently producing 300 Mega watts of power, and there are plans to double this capacity in phase II to 600 megawatts through the addition of another 300 megawatts plant.

Biomass energy: This is a renewable energy produced from readily available raw materials such as agricultural waste, animal manure, plant material and sewage. The technology is proven and affordable. It is an excellent alternative source of energy especially in rural areas that are off the grid. Currently, biogas has very limited use due to poor promotion of the technology despite earlier efforts by the National Council for Industrial Research. Prospects for biomass energy are high with adequate promotion strategies.

Biofuels: A local indigenous company Thomro Investment Limited has been working on the development and promotion of biofuels for more than a decade mainly with Jatropha. Zambia has other variety of crops suitable for bioenergy production such as sunflower and beans. Standards have been developed by the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) and the Energy Regulation Board for biodiesel to be sold in Zambia. Being a renewable source of energy, it could ensure security of supply of fuel.

Solar energy: It is a relatively new technology but gaining serious attention. Its contribution to the current energy mix is yet to be assessed. Challenges noted by CTPD on the use of solar energy include the high initial costs and its dependence on good weather—a good sunny day.

Wind energy: Use of wind energy is extremely minimal and undocumented but has potential. It is a source that will require promotion as an alternative, especially in areas with high wind potential.

Petroleum products – Accounts for 12 percent of Zambia’s energy needs. This is very significant. Being a fossil fuel, its long-term use should see a planned phasing out strategy.

Given this highlight on what constitutes Zambia’s energy mix, join us next week as we consider the way forward in meeting Zambia’s energy demands.

About the Author.

Dr. Stephen Kambani is a Research Associate at CTPD, with a PhD in Mineral Economics from Montana University (Austria); a Master of Engineering in Mineral Economics from McGill University, Canada and a Bachelor of Mineral Sciences from the University of Zambia.