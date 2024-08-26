Earlier this year, President Hakainde Hichilema stated that the New Dawn administration aims to increase the cattle population to 6.5 million in the next two years to enable the country to generate $1 billion annually through beef exports. In response to this policy directive, we would like to analyze the pronouncement and address this subject from the perspective of threatened resources that could impede the aforementioned governmental aspirations if not addressed. One such critical issue is that of Mimosa pigra, commonly known as “Sensitive Plant” or “Touch Me Not” in English.

The Kafue Flat Plains, a vital agroforestry and livestock region, face a significant challenge from the invasive species Mimosa pigra, locally known as Mpande or Kasaka in Bemba, and Mponda in Nyanja. Located within Zambian territory, these plains are home to a substantial livestock population, crucial for both local farmers and the nation’s economy. However, the unchecked spread of Mimosa pigra threatens the sustainability of agriculture, forestry, and livestock resources, posing a severe threat to livelihoods. Indeed, the relentless spread of Mimosa pigra wreaks havoc on vegetation and threatens livestock potential.

Foresters and livestock production experts have noted the urgent need for a unified and multi-sectoral approach to tackle this invasive species to achieve the presidential and governmental aspirations of increasing our livestock population and export earnings through beef. Collaboration among the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, academia, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (Department of Livestock Development), as well as research institutions regulated under the National Science and Technology Council, is imperative.

Effective strategies must include innovative and novel approaches for both the biological and mechanical removal of Mimosa pigra. Such efforts require concerted action, drawing upon the expertise of various stakeholders, including researchers, policymakers, and local communities. The gravity of this issue demands immediate attention and proactive measures to prevent further ecological and economic damage.

Furthermore, we call upon agricultural/livestock and especially agroforestry intellectuals to engage in finding sustainable solutions to combat Mimosa pigra. Their insights and expertise are invaluable in developing strategies that not only address the immediate threat but also promote the long-term resilience of the ecosystem.

The bottom line is that the menace of Mimosa pigra in the Kafue Flat Plains demands a coordinated and decisive response from all stakeholders. By working together and harnessing innovative approaches, we can mitigate the impact of invasive species, safeguarding the agroforestry and livestock resources vital for Zambia’s prosperity.

The Agroforestry-Livestock Nexus:

Many might not be aware that there is a connection or linkage between agroforestry and livestock production for many smallholder farmers. Agroforestry, which integrates trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes, offers a sustainable and efficient solution to improve livestock nutrition. The symbiotic relationship between forestry and livestock production is vital for several reasons:

1. Forage Production: Agroforestry systems can be designed to include fodder trees and shrubs that provide high-quality forage, especially during dry seasons when natural pastures are scarce. This ensures consistent and nutritious feed for livestock, enhancing their productivity and health.

2. Soil Fertility: Trees in agroforestry systems contribute to soil fertility through leaf litter and root biomass, improving pasture quality and increasing forage yield. This directly benefits livestock by providing nutrient-rich grazing areas, which can lead to higher meat and milk production.

3. Climate Resilience: Agroforestry practices enhance the resilience of farming systems to climate change. By providing shade and windbreaks, they protect livestock from extreme weather conditions, reduce heat stress, and maintain pasture productivity even in adverse conditions.

Forestry’s Role in Forage Production

The forestry sector holds the key to unlocking the full potential of forage production. Trees such as Leucaena, Gliricidia, and Moringa, which are commonly used in agroforestry systems, are excellent sources of protein-rich fodder. Additionally, trees help maintain water cycles, enhance soil moisture retention, and provide shade, all of which are essential for the welfare of livestock.

A list of forage legumes has been compiled for possible use in improving livestock nutrition among smallholder livestock farmers in Zambia. A selection of some of the species to be exploited for this purpose in agro-ecological zones I & II includes Desmanthus leptophyllus, Panicum coloratum, Vicia vilosa, Stylosanthes scabra, Stylosanthes hamata, Stylosanthes seabrana (Australia), while agro-ecological zone III includes Desmanthus pernambucanus (though not tolerant to heavy grazing), Arachis pintoi, Chamaecrista rotundifolia, and Chamaecrista nictitans, suitable for North-Western Province where organic honey production is encouraged.

However, achieving this requires concerted efforts and collaboration between the forestry and agricultural sectors. Professional bodies such as the Forestry Institute of Zambia (FIZ) and the Agricultural Institute of Zambia (AIZ) must be at the forefront of this initiative. They possess the expertise needed to develop and implement agroforestry systems that are tailored to Zambia’s unique environmental and agricultural conditions.

Call for Government Support and Capacity Building:

To meet the K1 billion beef/livestock export target, it is imperative that the government supports capacity-building initiatives for foresters, agriculturalists, and natural resources professionals. Training in forage production, agroforestry practices, and sustainable land management must be prioritized to equip our professionals with the skills necessary to drive this agenda forward.

We call on the government to allocate funds and resources toward these initiatives, ensuring that the Forestry Institute of Zambia and other relevant bodies are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the livestock sector. Additionally, the establishment of Livestock Economic Zones should incorporate agroforestry practices to maximize the benefits of both sectors.

Specifically, we call on the government to explore opportunities for innovation and support to be extended to organizations such as the Forestry Institute of Zambia/Agricultural Institute of Zambia and their members under component 2.1 of the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme (E-SLIP). We are pleased with some of the successes that have been achieved through the intervention of the E-SLIP programme in the area of forage production. Furthermore, stemming from the success stories from the E-SLIP intervention, we would like to call for the incorporation of forage production as a business training in the annual programming for membership and under Continuing Professional Development (CPD). This, therefore, will increase the sustainability of forage production and forage seed production knowledge and utilization through a multi-sectoral approach.

We urge the Zambian government to allocate funding toward the training and development of foresters and natural resource professionals in forage production techniques. This will empower them to contribute effectively to the livestock sector and support the K1 billion beef export target.

Further, investment in research and development is crucial to identify the most suitable tree species and agroforestry practices that can thrive in Zambia’s diverse agro-ecological zones. Collaboration between forestry experts, agricultural scientists, and livestock specialists will be key to developing innovative solutions that drive the sector forward.

Mr. President, the forestry sector is not just an ancillary component but a foundational pillar in the pursuit of your vision for the livestock sector. By fostering a strong partnership between forestry and agriculture and by investing in the capacity of our professionals, Zambia can achieve not only its livestock export targets but also ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of our agricultural systems.

I stand ready, along with my colleagues, to support this critical initiative and to contribute to the prosperity and well-being of our great nation.

