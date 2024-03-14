The reliable bookmaker 1xBet presents the La Liga giants’ struggle, held on March 17 in Madrid.

Atlético fans will come for positive emotions

Poor results in away matches have made Atlético forget about the titles and try to maintain a place in the Champions League zone. The gap between Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, which is in 5th place, is only 2 points, and they can disappear at any moment. However, at home, Diego Simeone’s team is transforming. Los Colchoneros have not lost at the Civitas Metropolitano since January 8, 2023, and have won 13 of their 14 home games this season, inflicting the only league defeat on Real Madrid. Antoine Griezmann should be back for the match with Barça, which means their striking partnership with Morata could again cause big trouble for the opponent. In addition, the Frenchman has something to prove to Barcelona, where he failed to fulfill his phenomenal potential.

Barça is unbeaten away

The Catalans can counter the Madrid super series: this season, they became the only La Liga team that did not lose away. In addition, João Félix, who plays for the Blaugranas, has his own issues to settle with the former club. The Portuguese scored the winning goal against Atlético Madrid in December and will look to once again upset the club that still owns his contract.

Barcelona is the last squad to beat Atlético Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano in La Liga, but repeating last year’s result will be difficult. Injuries to Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong have deprived Xavi’s team of key midfielders, and even nominal defender Andreas Christensen is now forced to play in the center of the pitch. İlkay Gündoğan and Fermin Lopez provide him with strong support, but it may not be enough to impose their will on the squad led by Koke and De Paul.

What to expect?

Atlético and Barcelona will play the match amid fatigue after their performances in the Champions League, where they face the Serie A giants. The struggle might not be spectacular, but no one needs another draw. For the Blaugranas, the game in Madrid could be the last chance to catch up with Real in the table, and Los Colchoneros, if defeated, risk being left without the Champions League for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

