AMIDST her demanding role, Celine Meena Nair, the Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines, advocates for seeking timely assistance. Juggling various responsibilities at home and work, she underscores the necessity of collaboration to alleviate the burdens of a hectic schedule. Nair emphasises that shouldering every burden alone often leads to burnout, stressing the vital need for women to prioritise self-care in their daily lives. Featuring as a special guest on ZBNC’s Sunday interview during Women’s Month, Nair shared reflections on her journey, delving into the intricacies of balancing a career, family, and personal passions. She addressed gender equality issues, advocating for opportunities for women in leadership roles both in politics and the corporate world. She stressed the importance of education,...



