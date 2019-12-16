HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult – Lungu

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult – LunguBy Mukosha Funga on 16 Dec 2019
President Edgar Lungu has charged that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will never go to State House because he leads a cult that thrives on tribalism.
And President Lungu says the Church is misleading the people by preaching against Bill 10 without reading the contents.
Meanwhile the Head of State yesterday donated K250,000 towards the construction of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Stephen’s Congregation in Choma, Southern Province.
Speaking when he addressed party officials in the district, President Lungu said the UPND was not a political party but a cult because it had failed to replace its record breaking loser at the helm.
“People who are in the opposition here don’t mean well, they want to portray this region as being tribal, a section of people who want to vote on tribal lines. Tell them that if they want to continue on that trajectory, they will never ever go to State House. No single person can champion political power and say we want political power because we are Bembas or Chewas, you can’t do that. You [should] want political power because you are national. That’s why I found it wise to come here and bring development despite getting very few votes,” he said.
“If there is a party which is democratic it is PF; if there is a party which is transparent, it is PF; if there is a party that is national in character, it is PF; not the one man party with a pocket agenda which is to take one man into State House. That is not a political party, that’s a cult. It’s a cult because when you lose so many times, you are supposed to go to the drawing board and say ‘what happened? Can we substitute?’ Then you put another player. They have never substituted their record breaking loser. He still wants to continue, you can’t win.”
The President urged PF members to lure members from UPND in the region in order to increase the numbers.
“We know that we have no MPs here but please give us MPs in 2021. Start now identifying shadow MPs, there is no harm. It’s not a secret that we want to have our own representatives in the constituencies here so that we can bring development. Start screening people, identify shadow MPs and we will support them. Start mobilising the youths to register as voters. Do you know how to mobilise voters? Go to UPND and get members, go to MMD and get members. This is politics and the secret to politics is numbers,” President Lungu said.
And the President charged that some church leasers were misleading the masses by preaching against Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 without understanding the contents.
“People are talking about Bill 10 for example and people in church are preaching about Amendment number 10 without even having read the document. I have heard some of you. Why don’t you involve us by asking Parliament to give you copies of the proposed Amendment Bill number 10 so that you read it yourselves, dissect the issues therein and then begin talking about it. Elsewhere, I am told ‘Lungu wants to lead for another seven years, Lungu to remain in office forever, that’s what Bill 10 entails’, so we are saying as you search for the truth in the Bible, search for the truth in the secular world in which we live because that’s where authority lies. That is where people who contest for presidency come from, from the secular world,” said President Lungu.
“I am talking about Bill 10 because it is within the law. Parliament will adjourn tomorrow, come back in February to talk about Bill 10 and this is a golden opportunity for you to interrogate all the clauses in there and speak from an informed position. Don’t listen to me, don’t listen to the opposition, read for yourselves and take your own judgment.”
Meanwhile, President Lungu and GBM donated K250,000 and K200,000 each respectively towards the construction of the church.
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult – Lungu - 16 Dec 2019
- Power export to Zambia dependent on our surplus production – Eskom - 11 Dec 2019
- Lungu, Tasila in Mukula cartel - 6 Dec 2019
- US Envoy’s comments on homosexuality ruling unacceptable – Malanji - 30 Nov 2019
- State in limbo over Chanda’s case, stops him from appearing in court - 29 Nov 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
We have read Bill 10 and we understand it very well. Don’t mislead us as you did on making Ministers and their Deputies stay in their jobs when Parliament was dissolved. We trust our insitics and are more wiser. We are not going to champion your cause because we don’t trust you!
Thats a cheap campaign shot for a president of a christian nation to say in church!
We should concentrate on preaching peace and share our vision for the nation not hate hate!
One would think by now we have a vision to share with the voters
Hate speech will not sell any more, worse, dancing will not be entertained, especially if one is even a bad dancer!
Is Lungu who decides which person becomes president? It is the Zambian pipo and you, Mr Lungu have failed to lead this nation. Why even go lower than you already are. HH has as much right as you to aspire to lead this nation and WE will vote for him.
God help us
It is good that the president has realised that churches pastored by Pastors for Lungu are misleading the people on Bill 10, for how can one expect that kind of pastors to have the calibre to understand constitution making processes? if he is sure of winning in 2021, why is he donating that huge amount of money to the church? Zambia saw it with Chiluba, who threw Zambia’s resources far and wide to churches so that they can dupe the people that he was the annointed leader of Zambia. People know how Chiluba ended up, a former head of state… Read more »