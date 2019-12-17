25 Zambia Airways cabin crew members graduate

- Local
25 Zambia Airways cabin crew members graduateBy Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says he expects the 25 Zambia Airways cabin crew members that have graduated in Ethiopia to fully apply their expertise and intense training following the establishment of the national airline.
In a statement issued Monday by first secretary press and tourism at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza, Ambassador Mwamba said the airline would boost both tourism and trade as Zambia would have an opportunity to manufacture goods and transport them without challenges across the continent.
The Zambian government, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), sent the cabin crew for training in various cabin crew professions following the establishment of the national carrier.
Ambassador Mwamba, in a speech read for him by Charge’d’ Affaires John Chisanga at the graduation ceremony in Addis Ababa, said it was envisaged that the 25 graduates would fully apply their expertise and experience gained during the intense three-month training.
He said the training would also contribute to achieving the African Union Agenda 2063 aspirations that sought to improve the aviation sector in Africa.
“Mr Mwamba further said with the coming of the African Continental Free Trade Area, it was expected that intra-Africa trade would expand and air transport would be one of the most efficient means for transportation of goods and services. He said the airline would boost both tourism and trade as Zambia would have an opportunity to manufacture goods and transport them without challenges across the continent. Mr Mwamba said Africa and Zambia in particular had the capacity to increase her share of the market in the aviation industry,” Mwanza stated.
And Ethiopian Aviation Academy Managing Director Solomon Kebere said the Academy had continued to be one of the leading aviation training institutions in the world.
Kebere said the Academy was pleased to partner with the Zambian government in training its cabin crew members and was looking forward to more partnerships with Zambia Airways.
One of the graduating crew members, Endson Kayombo, emerged as the best student.
-
