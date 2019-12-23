Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 23 Dec 2019by Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 23 Dec 2019by Memory Chipili on 23 Dec 2019by Mukosha Funga on 22 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bondBy Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 23 Dec 2019
Alliance for Community Action (ACA) director Laura Miti is admitted to Livingstone Central Hospital’s Batoka section after suffering an asthma attack as she spent a night in police cells following her arrest on Saturday for allegedly “assaulting a police officer”.
And the civil society in Zambia has demanded for the immediate release of the arrested activists who include ACA programmes officer Bonwell Mwewa and Singer Fumba Chama, commonly known as Pilato,
Pilato who was in Livingstone conducting civic education activities under the Yellow Card campaign, was arrested earlier around 13:30 hours and charged for unlawful assembly before he was denied police bond.
Police who were accompanied by PF youths when they arrested Pilato near a place known as Manda Hill, quickly moved him Libuyu Police Station to Livingstone Central Police where he was detained.
Meanwhile, Miti was arrested at around 23:00 hours for allegedly assaulting a police officer when she went to Livingstone Central Police Station to visit Pilato.
The arrested trio is being legally represented by former LAZ president Linda Kasonde and are expected to appear in court soon.
And in a joined statement, ActionAid Zambia, Zitukule Consortium, GEARS, Chapter One Foundation, Chikondi Foundation, and ACA demanded for their immediate release.
“The arrest of Chama Fumba popularly known as “Pilato” in Livingstone at a Roman Catholic Church premise is unwarranted, illegal and an assault not only to the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms and liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the Zambia Constitution but also to the survival of democracy. The Constitution Amendment Act number 2 of 2016 under Article 193(e) mandates the police to uphold the Bill of Rights which includes article 20 and 21 providing for freedoms of expression, association and assembly respectively. Clearly, the police have also veered from its Constitution functions and responsibilities of upholding the Bill of Rights. This is unacceptable,” read the joint statement.
“We are particularly concerned with the selective application of the public order provisions in the country. Political party cadres especially those from the ruling party have times without number held meetings and public assemblies without notifying the police yet no action has been taken against them. However, the police move at supersonic speed to arrest and detain other citizens especially those with divergent views to those of the party in power. We are aware that there is a scheme to silence civil activism in the country as we move towards the 2021 general elections. This wont work! The only offence that Chama Fumba has committed is to bring out the failings of this regime including corruption, bad governance and abuse of state power.”
The NGOs stated that: “It is our considered view that Pilato, Laura and Bornwell have been wrongly detained. Why can’t the police learn from the many previous court rulings which have clearly gone against them in matters involving citizens civil liberties. It is irresponsible for the police service to continue engaging in unlawful acts which cost millions of Kwacha to government in compensation. Be rest assured that our conviction for an accountable and democratic government will not be gaged in police cells; and the abusers of our public resources whom the police have chosen to protect and defend will not have it easy. We as civil activists have a mandate to educate the public on various national matters. As civil society, we demand that Fumba Chama, Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa must be released unconditionally and all charges dropped forthwith.”
Related Items
-
Trending
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote (3,558 views)
- Deport Foote at your own peril (1,510 view)
- 4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty (818 views)
- Chiluba's corruption child's play compared to PF - HH (777 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (752 views)
- Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika
- Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case
- Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta
- Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond
- Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika23 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case23 Dec 2019
-
Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta23 Dec 2019
-
Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond23 Dec 2019
-
Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya23 Dec 2019
-
Horizon Trust seeks judicial review against govt’s takeover of school23 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article