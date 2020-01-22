ECZ should organize its own Zambians to vote if it prints ballots without observers – CK

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Reporter on 22 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 22 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 22 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 16 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
ECZ should organize its own Zambians to vote if it prints ballots without observers – CKBy Tenson Mkhala on 22 Jan 2020
National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says the Electoral Commission of Zambia should hold its own elections and organise its own Zambians to vote if it goes ahead to print ballot papers in Dubai without opposition observers.
And Kambwili says Zampost’s decision to hike ferry fees in Chilubi from K500 and K700 for small and big vehicles respectively to around K10,000 one way is meant to bar the opposition from campaigning ahead of next month’s parliamentary by-election.
Meanwhile, the NDC has reported health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged corrupt acts in Chilubi.
Speaking at his residence in Kabulonga when he addressed journalists, Tuesday, Kambwili wondered why ECZ would want to print ballot papers in Dubai without observers from opposition political parties that would be participating in next year’s general elections.
“Electoral Commission of Zambia are saying ‘we are going to print the ballot papers in Dubai [but] we are not going to take with us any observers’. Ba ECZ please twamipapata. First and foremost, why go and print ballot papers in Dubai? There is no way ballot papers can be printed without stakeholders observing. What are you telling us? All the elections that have be held where printing has been done from outside this Country, there have been observers paid for by ECZ. How come today, you are saying you are not going to sponsor the observers? Bane, Mwilamona kwati (don’t think) you own this Country. If there will be no observers, that printing will not be done in Dubai. If you are going to do that printing, there will be no elections in this Country. The Zambian people will not accept this time, bear that in mind,” Kambwili said.
“…we are going to tell the people of Zambia that you cannot accept to participate in these elections where baya fye beka baya printer ama (they go alone to print) ballot baleta (and they bring). You will not know how many ballot papers will be printed per constituency…Public relations, whatever you are called, Chief Electoral Officer, ushe ma election yaba noko pakuti ukaye weka (are these your mother’s elections for you to go alone)?…or they are elections for the people of Zambia?… Efyo ba Rupiah [Banda] balelanda ati ni Zambia yanyoko (This is why Rupiah Banda would say is Zambia your mother’s country). So no printing of ballot papers should be allowed without the observers. If you do that, ba ECZ mukakwate ama (you should have) elections pa office palya pene pa mwenu (right there at your place) and find your own Zambians to vote.”
And Kambwili said it is shocking that Zampost had inflated the cost of transporting a vehicle from Samfya to Chilubi, a move he says is intended to bar the opposition from using the ferry during campaigns.
“I don’t know whether we are now degenerating into a country that has no rule of law. What I am having here in my hands is a letter from ECZ in response to our complaint where PF had booked the ferry in Chilubi Island for 20 days out of the 21 days given for the campaigns. The Provincial Minister of Northern Province was quoted on ZNBC TV and the Times of Zambia disputing our compliant that they had booked the ferry for 20 days. Now when it dawned on them that we have officially complained to ECZ against that kind of behaviour, the ECZ responded to us with a very good letter agreeing with us that it is not right for the PF government to book the ferry for the 20 days out of the 21 days of campaigns and they have acknowledged that indeed it is wrong and they have written to ZAMPOST, the owners of the ferry, that they must make the ferry available to all participating political parties,” Kambwili said. “To my shock and dismay, when we contacted Zampost yesterday to try and tell them we can have our vehicles taken from the island to the main land, the quotation that they gave us country men and women is unbelievable, unacceptable and just a way of telling us that the opposition will not use the ferry. Under normal circumstances, Zampost charges K500 to transport small vehicles from Samfya to Chilubi Island and K700 for the big vehicles. Yesterday, Zampost gave us a quotation of K10,000 for one way to transport one vehicle from the island and another K10,000 for coming back. Where can opposition political parties get such kind of money? In short, they are telling us that we can not use the ferry. Where is the fairness of the elections?”
He said the ferry belonged to the government and every Zambian needed to use it.
“I am aware that they have been instructed to give exorbitant quotations so that
the opposition can fail to mobilize during the elections and that is why I am saying my heart bleeds how this Country has degenerated in the last five years. President Edgar Lungu, why? Why President Lungu? Minister of Transport and Communication, why? Why should these things be happening? Why can’t we for once just level the playing field so that if you are popular, if the people of Zambia still believe and trust in you and your government, they will
vote for you? Why should you make it impossible for the opposition political parties to mobilize and campaign during an election?” Kambwili asked.
Meanwhile, NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba has reported Dr Chilufya to the ACC for donating three ambulances, distributing mealie meal and “giving out cash to the would be voters”.
He stated that there were many areas needing assistance but the intention to distribute such goods to Chilubi was meant to sway the voters.
“You are therefore mandated to investigate all corrupt acts reported to you. We therefore request your office to take keen interest and thoroughly investigate the corrupt acts by Hon. Chitalu Chilufya. His acts amount to vote buying by corrupting the minds of the people for the PF to get favourable results in the forth coming by-election,” stated Akafumba.
About Tenson Mkhala
Tenson Mkhala is our resident photo journalist.
Email: tenson [at] diggers [dot] news
0Related Items
- ECZ should organize its own Zambians to vote if it prints ballots without observers – CK - 22 Jan 2020
- Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera case - 2 Jan 2020
- Illegal miners will deplete minerals in Lower Zambezi – Mpunka - 31 Dec 2019
- Dora receives draft media regulation bill from MLC - 12 Dec 2019
- Don’t base decision about mining in Lower Zambezi on hearsay, Feira MP tells govt - 10 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (4,955 views)
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (3,009 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,486 views)
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (2,047 views)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,834 view)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba22 Jan 2020
-
PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi22 Jan 2020
-
High mealie meal prices will persist – IAPRI22 Jan 2020
-
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash22 Jan 2020
-
There’s no vacuum, I am your board, Kafwaya tells ZICTA22 Jan 2020
-
A councillor can rescind their resignation – ECZ22 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article