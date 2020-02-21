Lumezi MP backs Bill 10

Lumezi Independent member of parliament Pilila Jere said she is in support of all the clauses in the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

Last year, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala deferred the consideration of Bill 10 to the legislative session of February, 2020, after then acting Minister of Justice Stephen Kampyongo applied for leave to do so.

And in an interview, Jere said she would support Bill 10’s enactment into law because Lumezi constituents were also in support of the controversial Bill.

“My people have no problem with the amendments that the (Select) Committee has recommended; they have no issues on that one. As per what is in the Select Committee’s Report, we invited witnesses to come and make submissions, and they did, and we agreed with what the majority of them suggested. It is about the voice of the majority. I support all the clauses as they are stipulated in the Select Committee’s Report. I may not manage to name all of them,” said Jere.