Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus advertsBy Julia Malunga on 17 Mar 2020
CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya says government and any of its agents will no longer conduct any business with Prime Television because they are unpatriotic.
In a statement, Tuesday, Siliya said the decision was necessitated by the position taken by Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa that the station would not help government to sensitize members of the public about the coronavirus.
Siliya said no public officers and officials would appear on the station, whether paid for or otherwise, and all Prime TV journalists would not be invited to any government events.
“Government wishes to announce that it has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television station with immediate effect. The cessation of cooperation entails that the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and any of its agents, shall not conduct any media transactions with Prime Television station. There shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on Prime Television programmes, whether paid for or otherwise, until further notice. Government also wishes to categorically state that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business,” Siliya stated.
“All Ministries, Provinces and other Spending Agencies are henceforth advised to cancel all business transactions that they may have with Prime Television station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station. This decision has been necessitated by the position taken by Prime Television station which, through its proprietor Mr Gerald Shawa, on Friday 13th March, 2020 declared that the station shall not help Government to sensitise members of the general public about the Corona virus. Mr Shawa also boasted that the Government was only utilising his station because he had a large audience and not because the government wanted to support his station financially. Government finds the stance taken by Prime Television station to be extremely unpatriotic and has, therefore, chosen to disengage itself from any further dealings with the station.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts - 17 Mar 2020
- CSOs plead with MPs to reject Bill 10 - 17 Mar 2020
- Let’s be honest, we need IMF, insists Nawakwi - 13 Mar 2020
- Makebi condemns Sangwa’s attacks on judiciary - 12 Mar 2020
- Standing against Abyudi Shonga as LAZ president gives me courage – Nzala - 12 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu (8,780 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (6,787 views)
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina (5,985 views)
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa (5,852 views)
- PF returns with Bill 10, as Sangwa urges MPs to reject it (4,822 views)
- Damiano Mutale sues Kamanga, Kashala and 5 others
- Data proves Wina wrong on kwacha depreciation
- It’s deceitful to blame coronavirus for Kwacha fall – HH
- Evidence of illegal Mukula trade should be given to law enforcement agencies, not posted on the internet, Kapata tells court
- Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Damiano Mutale sues Kamanga, Kashala and 5 others
- Data proves Wina wrong on kwacha depreciation
- It’s deceitful to blame coronavirus for Kwacha fall – HH
- Evidence of illegal Mukula trade should be given to law enforcement agencies, not posted on the internet, Kapata tells court
- Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts
- Your action against Sangwa is illegal, Wynter tells Chief Justice
- I’ll continue harassing those who buy mealie meal in bulk, vows Lusambo
- No party asset has been sold, UNIP official tells court
- Govt shuts all schools to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
- ZICTA social media officer testifies in Luanshya man’s defamation of the president case
- PF youths rise against their national chairman
- 5 Lusaka residents sue State, LCC seeking damages after Lusambo demolished houses
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article