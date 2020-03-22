Zambia confirms third coronavirus case

Menu
Zambia confirms third coronavirus caseBy Tenson Mkhala on 22 Mar 2020
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded a third case of the novel coronavirus.
He said at a media briefing today that a 59-year-old Lusaka-based man who had traveled to Pakistan tested positive for COVID-19.
More details later.
About Tenson Mkhala
Tenson Mkhala is our resident photo journalist.
Email: tenson [at] diggers [dot] news
