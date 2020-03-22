Home / Local / Zambia confirms third coronavirus case

Zambia confirms third coronavirus case

By on 22 Mar 2020

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya shortly after meeting some Catholic Bishops at Kapingila House in Lusaka on November 7, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded a third case of the novel coronavirus.

He said at a media briefing today that a 59-year-old Lusaka-based man who had traveled to Pakistan tested positive for COVID-19.

More details later.




