- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Police arrest woman for indecently assaulting 8-year-old boyBy Julia Malunga on 25 Mar 2020
POLICE have arrested a 40 year old woman of Lusaka for indecently assaulting an eight year old boy.
In a statement, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo Cindy Mulopo the suspect as Cindy Mulopo of Chilenje South.
She said the mother to the boy took the child to the hospital where it was discovered that he had a sexual transmitted infection which he allegedly contracted from Mulopo.
“Police in Lusaka have arrested a female adult aged 40 identified as Cindy Mulopo for allegedly indecently assaulting a male juvenile aged eight years. The report was received from a 28 year old mother of the victim of Lusaka’s old Chilenje South that her son a male juvenile, was Indecently Assaulted by the suspect . The same is reported to have occurred on unknown dates on two occasions between February 2020 and 6th March 2020 in Chilenje,” Katongo said.
“It is alleged that the victim fell sick and was taken to a local Hospital where he was diagnosed with a Sexually Transmitted Infection and it was later discovered that the suspect indecently assaulted the victim and threatened him that he would die if he disclosed to anyone. The suspect is in Police custody charged with indecent assault on a boy.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Police arrest woman for indecently assaulting 8-year-old boy - 25 Mar 2020
- Emirates’ flight suspension takes effect today - 25 Mar 2020
- Sangwa’s court barring designed to stifle criticism against Judiciary – Amnesty Intl - 24 Mar 2020
- Sangwa’s ban invalid, it wasn’t sanctioned by any court – Ndulo - 24 Mar 2020
- Mr President, come out of your comfort zone and address Zambians – Kambwili - 24 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata (12,327 views)
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he's only interested in elections – Kalaba (6,343 views)
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (4,026 views)
- Chitambo MP called Lungu chik**a, says Kaizer as he denies beating allegation (3,915 views)
- Sangwa’s ban invalid, it wasn’t sanctioned by any court - Ndulo (2,979 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Police arrest woman for indecently assaulting 8-year-old boy
- Nkana FC joins COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns
- Is Kambwili in cahoots with his MP on Bill 10?
- Emirates’ flight suspension takes effect today
- Judiciary cancels Court of Appeal session over COVID-19
- Nakacinda on campaign to malign UPND for rejecting Bill 10 – Kakoma
- Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games postponed because of coronavirus
- Sangwa’s court barring designed to stifle criticism against Judiciary – Amnesty Intl
- Sangwa’s ban invalid, it wasn’t sanctioned by any court – Ndulo
- Former community development PS testifies against Kabanshi in SCT matter
- Mr President, come out of your comfort zone and address Zambians – Kambwili
- Court reserves ruling on gassers’ bail application
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article