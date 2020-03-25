Police arrest woman for indecently assaulting 8-year-old boy

POLICE have arrested a 40 year old woman of Lusaka for indecently assaulting an eight year old boy.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo Cindy Mulopo the suspect as Cindy Mulopo of Chilenje South.

She said the mother to the boy took the child to the hospital where it was discovered that he had a sexual transmitted infection which he allegedly contracted from Mulopo.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested a female adult aged 40 identified as Cindy Mulopo for allegedly indecently assaulting a male juvenile aged eight years. The report was received from a 28 year old mother of the victim of Lusaka’s old Chilenje South that her son a male juvenile, was Indecently Assaulted by the suspect . The same is reported to have occurred on unknown dates on two occasions between February 2020 and 6th March 2020 in Chilenje,” Katongo said.

“It is alleged that the victim fell sick and was taken to a local Hospital where he was diagnosed with a Sexually Transmitted Infection and it was later discovered that the suspect indecently assaulted the victim and threatened him that he would die if he disclosed to anyone. The suspect is in Police custody charged with indecent assault on a boy.”