We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – LuoBy Julia Malunga on 17 Apr 2020
LIVESTOCK and Fisheries minister Professor Nkandu Luo says her Ministry will undertake investigations to ascertain whether or not there can be human to animal transmission of the Coronavirus.
In an interview, Prof Luo said there was need to swab animals found at households where people had tested positive to Coronavirus.
“Everybody is affected, including News Diggers! An infectious disease affects literally everyone because it doesn’t know race, status or colour. And for us as a ministry, I am sure you have been reading about the Coronaviruses that some of them are human to human transmission and some of them from animals to humans so we are on the lookout so that they don’t get into animals,” Prof Luo said.
She said deep investigations have to be carried out around possible transmission of the Coronavirus from humans to animals.
“So we need to do some studies. For example, in Hong Kong, they found a person who had Coronavirus and even the dog in that house was also Coronavirus positive but it was not sick. So there are scientists there are trying to understand why the dog would be positive but not sick. Is it the fact that the dog was living with a person who tested positive to the virus? So those are research questions that need to be done,” said Prof Luo. “So for us here, we need to start investigating…for example, if we go into a home where there is Coronavirus, we need to swab the animals…It is a new science era right now so all of us have a lot of questions and the only way to find out is to go down and research, we need to investigate.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo - 17 Apr 2020
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police - 17 Apr 2020
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia - 17 Apr 2020
- Breaches like whipping citizens recipe for lawlessness – LAZ - 16 Apr 2020
- Lungu lauds Jack Ma for COVID-19 aid - 15 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (10,866 views)
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia (6,764 views)
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse! (5,349 views)
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia (4,513 views)
- COVID-19 cases now at 48 in Zambia (4,223 views)
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police
- PF to distribute 1 million branded face masks to citizens
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia
- Why is PF rubbishing good advice from people who mean well?
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police
- PF to distribute 1 million branded face masks to citizens
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia
- Why is PF rubbishing good advice from people who mean well?
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Approach to COVID-19 in Africa
- ADVERT: No football? No problem! Win BIG with betPawa even when there’s no live sport
- CCPC warns citizens to be weary of false online, mobile banking agents
- Road accidents claim 414 in 2020 first quarter
- Kalusha – Kamanga rivary and the conflicts at Football House
- Lungu makes masks mandatory
- Konkola Blades Chairperson Bernard Mwanza dies
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article