Local UPND cadres outside the High Court in 2017 - picture by Tenson Mkhala

FIVE opposition UPND officials in Kitwe have been detained for distributing face masks in markets. And seven UPND officials in Wusakile have also been detained for holding an in-door party mobilization meeting. UPND Copperbelt spokesperson Kennedy Kalunga confirmed the arrests to News Diggers! The five officials include UPND Kitwe District vice chairman Chrispin Chomba, and...