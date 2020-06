NATIONAL Restoration Party (NAREP) president Steve Nyirenda says there is no integrity in government institutions because they are being dominated by cadres. Last week, PF secretary general Davies Mwila said not everyone could be a member of parliament but there were plenty of other positions which ruling party officials could be awarded with. “In PF...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, Login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.