UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says President Edgar Lungu should address Zambians’ concerns or risk being booed until he is voted out of power next year. In an interview, Kakoma said booing the Head of State was not a criminal offence, and that the party would not apologize for the conduct of Monze residents. “What President Lungu needs to do is to address the concerns of the people that are booing him, that is going to provide him relief. But to expect the UPND to apologize for people expressing their displeasure...



