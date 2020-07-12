Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga has died. His wife, Mary who is NGOCC Board Chairperson, confirmed the development to the organisation’s secretariat. “We regret to inform you that Dr. Chileshe Mulenga, husband to the NGOCC Board Chairperson Ms. Mary S. Mulenga has died. Dr. Mulenga was also Home Affairs Permanent Secretary. Details of the funeral will be shared in due course,” read a notice from NGOCC. Dr Mulenga also served at Eastern Province Permanent Secretary before President Edgar Lungu transferred him to the Ministry of Home Affairs in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.