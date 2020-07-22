TRANSPARENCY International (TI) Zambia Chapter president Rueben Lifuka says the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) should immediately rescind the appointment of Nsengiyumva Appolinaire as a member of the firm following allegations levelled against him. And Lifuka says government should seriously address the allegations levelled against President Edgar Lungu, adding that the statements which have been made by State House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so far, are confusing. A News Diggers Investigation revealed that the Rwandese national called Nsengiyumva Appolinaire, who was named by that country’s rebel leader Maj Nsabimana...



