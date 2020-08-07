POLICE in Ndola have arrested four Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers for stealing eight boxes of Benylin cough syrup from a vehicle in transit. Copperbelt deputy commissioner of police Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the incident. It is alleged that the four hijacked a vehicle carrying the medical drugs from Kabwe going to Kitwe at Hillcrest filling station in Ndola after pretending that they were police officers. Namuswa said the incident happened on June 23, 2020 at Hillcrest filling station. He said the drugs were stolen from Geoffrey Mwenya and they...



