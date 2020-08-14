UPND Members of Parliament Sheal Mulyata of Rufunsa and David Kundoti of Luena at the official opening of the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on April 24, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

RUFUNSA UPND member of parliament Sheal Mulyata has refuted PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s claims that she owns land in Forest Reserve Number 27. On Tuesday, Phiri urged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to take action against Monze UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu and Mulyata for owning land in Forest 27. But in an interview, Mulyata challenged Phiri to avail evidence that she owned any land in the Forest reserve. “During a radio programme on Phoenix radio, Honorable Mumbi Phiri rang in giving her opinion and contribution. In her...