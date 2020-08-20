LUSAKA High Court judge Wilfred Muma has granted expelled NAREP president Steven Nyirenda and three others an ex-parte order of interim injunction, restraining the newly appointed party leader, Charles Maboshe and others from interfering with the administration, governance and use of the party secretariat. Justice Muma has further prohibited the defendants from issuing statements regarding the National Restoration Party and its leadership. This is according to an ex-parte order of an interim injunction granted to Nyirenda and three others, Tuesday. “Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiffs and reading the affidavit...



