PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the UPND is a finished party because they have continued losing by elections in their strongholds. And Phiri says neither President Edgar Lungu nor any of his family members have land in Forest 27, insisting that several UPND members of parliament do. Meanwhile, Phiri says the PF will win 2021 because the party has performed well since it formed government. Speaking on Muvi TV’s The Assignment program, Saturday, Phiri said the continued loss of by elections by the UPND was an indication that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.