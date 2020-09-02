Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says if the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) board continues to hold on to the 2019 Financial Trends Report, they will one day be held accountable for shielding thieves and criminals. And Mwenye says he doesn’t know what will be left of Zambia’s economy if the FIC becomes moribund. Mwenye was commenting on a News Diggers investigation which revealed that the 2019 Money Laundering Trends Report might not be released anytime soon this year as the Irene Lombe Chibesakunda-led Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) board has not...