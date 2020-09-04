COPPERBELT University Students Union (COBUSU) finance secretary Bright Chanda has been arrested for theft by servant involving over K95, 000 from the union’s account and forgery. Copperbelt Province Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed Chanda’s arrest to News Diggers!. He said Chanda, 25, a student at CBU, is alleged to have stolen cash amounting to K95,990 from the COBUSU account. “Theft by servant and forgery, occurred between 3rd March, 2020 and 19th June, 2020 at Zanaco, Kitwe Business Center in Kitwe and Zanaco Manda Hill in Lusaka, in which...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.