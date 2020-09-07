A LEADER with the will to fight corruption should grow or strengthen these institutions, not undermine them, says University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa. And Dr Sishuwa says transformative leaders holding public office should demonstrate competence to resolve the health challenge at hand instead of worsening it in times of disruptions. Speaking at the virtual Levy Mwanawasa public lecture, Friday, Dr Sishuwa said corruption undermined good governance. “Corruption also undermines good governance, especially when you have a leader who undermines watchdog institutions or investigative wings of the state like...



