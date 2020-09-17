THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says during the 2021 elections, all polling streams will transmit results directly to the totalling centre without waiting for the combination of results at poling stations. The move is aimed at increasing transparency, eliminating suspicions and achieving time efficiency, says ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano. In an interview, Nshindano said the polling streams which will be turned into polling stations will have their own General Regulations Form 20. “The change will firstly enhance the time for processing and announcements of results, each stream...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.