THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says discussions are underway regarding the Zambian government’s plea for emergency relief assistance towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to a press query, IMF senior communications officer Lucie Mboto Fouda said discussions with the Zambian government were ongoing. “The Zambian authorities have requested fund support for their economic programme to restore macroeconomic stability as well as emergency financial assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. Discussions with the authorities are ongoing,” Fouda stated. And the Fund noted the Zambian government’s request to Eurobond...



