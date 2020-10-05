Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says it is an unnecessary and wasteful undertaking to constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatisation at this time. Last week, President Edgar Lungu said it was only a matter of time before he constituted a commission of inquiry into privatisation after some students petitioned him to do so. But in an interview, Mwenye said the country was facing serious economic problems which required urgent attention instead of prioritising a commission of inquiry which was clearly targeted at one Zambian. “As all...