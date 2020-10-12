PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says if Zambians decide to vote for the opposition in 2021, they must elect members of parliament, council chairpersons and councillors from the same political party, a situation he says makes it easy for the sitting President to deliver development. And President Lungu has told the PF mobilisation committee that it has no duty to start identifying parliamentary candidates for 2021. Speaking when he met traditional leaders in Lufwanyama district, Saturday, President Lungu, however, said there was no way the Patriotic Front would lose power in 2021...



