Vice-President Inonge Wina addresses mourners the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the requiem service of former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says a commission of inquiry in the privatisation process has a lot of issues that need to be exposed, adding that the government’s desire is to bring the matter to an end so that there are no more accusations in the future. And Vice-President Wina says police have not stopped members of the opposition from organizing political meetings provided this is done under the Public Order Act. Meanwhile, the Vice-President has denied being attacked by PF cadres in Mongu during her recent visit to Western Province. During...