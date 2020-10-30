BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says any comments that may undermine the integrity of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) process and the strengthening which the international community have supported over recent years are of concern. Addressing traditional leaders in Sinda, Sunday, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya urged them to lie that they are poor and vulnerable whenever they faced SCT officers so that they could benefit from the funds to buy clothes and look smart. But responding to a press query, Wednesday, High Commissioner Woolley expressed concern over...



