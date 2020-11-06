ENERGY Minister Mathews Nkhuwa says there will be eight to 12 hours of load shedding for seven days, starting this Sunday, to facilitate the filling of Kafue Gorge lower dam. Rendering a ministerial statement to Parliament, Thursday, Nkhuwa said the new dam filling would result in increased load shedding in the first 24 hours as power generation would be considerably reduced. “Mr Speaker, the construction of the 750 Megawatts Kafue Gorge Lower power station commenced in 2016. This project is valued at US$ 2.3 billion. The project is located in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.