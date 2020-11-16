LUSAKA lawyer and UPND Lusaka Central aspiring candidate Mulambo Haimbe says President Edgar Lungu’s interpretation of the constitution should not be trusted. Last week, President Lungu wondered why his 2021 eligibility had become a problem when the Constitutional Court had ruled that he had only served one term of office. However, in an interview, Haimbe said President Lungu was not the best person to listen to on the eligibility case because he was an interested party. “Since he has come out in the open about what he believes, he should...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.