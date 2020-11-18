THE Auditor General’s Report has disclosed that Zambia Air Force (ZAF) procured airmen jerseys totalling £7,735.76 that had not been delivered, while the advance payments had not been recovered. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended 31st December 31, 2019, ZAF procured airmen jerseys totalling £7,735.76, which had not been delivered. There was also no approval by the Attorney General for the contracts entered into with the supplier. “On 27th July, 2019, Zambia Air Force awarded two contracts...



