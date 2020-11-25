President Edgar Lungu has called on the people of Siavonga district to look at him “with favour” when as he seeks to renew his contract in 2021. And President Lungu says he is the only elected President in the country because other political party leaders are either hand picked or self appointed. Meanwhile, President Lungu says people should be encouraged to register as voters instead of calling for an extension to the registration exercise. Speaking during the launch of Yalelo Automatic Fish Harvesting Vessel and two cooperatives in Siavonga, Tuesday,...



