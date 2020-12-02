Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and USA embassy Charge’ D’ Affaires David Young launch the Comprehensive Condom Programming Strategy and Operations Plan 2020-2025 and Pediatric HIV Change Package documents during the commemoration of the World AIDS Day at Kalingalinga in Lusaka on December 1, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

President Edgar Lungu says his government is committed to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. And United States of America embassy Charge D’Affairs David Young says more than US$4.5 billion has been invested in Zambia’s HIV/AIDS fight through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). In a speech read on his behalf by Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya during the commemoration of the World AIDS Day at Kalingalinga ground in Lusaka, Tuesday, President Lungu said ending HIV/AIDS by 2030 was only attainable if everyone took responsibility of their health. He said...